MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 105 new COVID-19 cases Friday, a slight dip following several record-breaking days.

Friday marks the 11th day of triple-digit cases since the beginning of the month. The last similar run happened from Dec. 30-Jan. 16, during which there were 10 days of triple-digit cases.

All three of the highest case counts for the pandemic have also happened in the last week, with 163 reported Saturday, a record-breaking 176 on Wednesday and 151 on Thursday.

Friday's cases bring the cumulative total to 9,007, with 1,175 active, 7,639 resolved and 193 deaths – none new.

The number of variant cases has risen by 73 to 873, with 798 of the B.1.1.7 variant, and two of the P.1 variant – both of which are reportedly travel-related. Another 192 are cases mutation-positive.

At the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), nine staff and 65 inpatients are positive for COVID-19, with 28 in intensive care, an increase of four in the ICU over the last 24 hours.

The Thames Valley District School Board reported new cases at six schools Thursday evening, while seven area schools, two child-care centres and eight residences associated with Western University are dealing with outbreaks.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 30 new, 198 active, 3,140 total, 2,870 resolved, 72 deaths, 218 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – five new, 235 active, 1,949 total, 1,669 resolved, 40 deaths

Huron-Perth – two new, 54 active, 1,510 total, 1,404 resolved, 52 deaths, 43 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – four new, 114 active, 3,098 total, 2,930 resolved, 54 deaths, 250 variants

Grey-Bruce – 42 new, 145 active, 1,029 total, 879 resolved, five deaths, 101 variants

Grey Bruce Public Health declared a 'critical threshold' on Wednesday, asking all residents to stay home for 48 hours amid a surge of cases.

Ontario broke the daily COVID-19 record again Friday with 4,800 new cases.