LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 133 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

Saturday marks the 12th day of triple-digit cases since the beginning of the month.

The last similar run happened from Dec. 30-Jan. 16, during which there were 10 days of triple-digit cases.

All three of the highest case counts for the pandemic have also happened in the last week, with 163 reported Saturday, a record-breaking 176 on Wednesday and 151 on Thursday.

Saturday's cases bring the cumulative total to 9,138, with 1,186 active, 7,759 resolved and 193 deaths – none new.

The number of variant cases has risen to 911 with another 190 cases that are mutation-positive.

Active outbreaks continue at four area schools, two child-care centres and nine residences associated with Western University.

The newest residence outbreak is London Hall residence, declared on Friday.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 198 active, 3,140 total, 2,870 resolved, 72 deaths, 218 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – 235 active, 1,949 total, 1,669 resolved, 40 deaths

Huron-Perth – five new, 55 active, 1,515 total, 1,408 resolved, 52 deaths, 44 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 12 new, 111 active, 3,110 total, 2,945 resolved, 54 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 33 new, 1,062 total, 903 resolved, five deaths

Grey Bruce Public Health declared a 'critical threshold' on Wednesday, asking all residents to stay home for 48 hours amid a surge of cases.

In response to declaring a critical threshold of COVID-19 cases in Grey Bruce, the Grey Bruce Health Unit has redeployed staff and resources to address this critical juncture.

All currently scheduled vaccine clinics are still proceeding.

A contingency plan was designed to reallocate more vaccines to high-risk congregate settings such as shelters to protect these vulnerable groups, said Grey Bruce medical officer of health Dr. Ian Arra.

Health officials in Ontario are reporting more than 4,300 new cases of COVID-19 as the number of patients in hospital with the disease crosses the 2,000 mark for the first time.