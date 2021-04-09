MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit has declared two new outbreaks at Western University affiliated residences.

The outbreaks are at Perth Hall Residence and King's Commons College Western Affiliate Residence.

They bring the total number of residences with active outbreaks to eight, in addition to several community outbreaks affiliated with the university.

As of Tuesday, here is where the case counts stood at the other six residences with active outbreaks:

Essex Hall –five cases

Delaware Hall – six cases

Elgin Hall – nine cases

Ontario Hall – 14 cases

Medway-Sydenham Hall – 19 cases

Saugeen-Maitland Hall - 30 cases, two probable

However, health officials have said the number of cases connected to off-campus gatherings that prompted community outbreaks are much higher.

Just over a week ago Western announced it would be moving more classes and exams online, and was asking those in residence to move out early if possible amid concerns about variants.

At the time there were four active outbreaks at residences.