LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 139 new COVID-19 cases Friday, as Ontario reported a daily increase in cases above 4,200.

Over the last three days the Middlesex-London region has added nearly 400 new cases.

The region now has a total of 8,098 cases, with 1,084 active, 6,824 resolved and 190 deaths. There are nine confirmed B.1.1.7 variant cases and 499 have screened positive for a variant of concern.

The MLHU has now opened up bookings for vaccinations for those 65 and older.

The health unit also indicated that bookings would soon open up for 60 and older.

For more information about vaccine eligibility, please follow this link.

Meanwhile the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) says it is handling eight staff and 31 inpatients positive for COVID-19, with 14 in intensive care.

There are outbreaks at two health care facilities, one long-term care home, and four elementary and secondary schools.

An outbreak at Ekcoe Central School has been declared over.

Ashely Oaks Elementary School is closed due to widespread COVID-19 exposure.

While the school is closed there are just two cases listed and an outbreak has not been declared.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 16 new, 115 active, 2,936 total, 2,752 resolved, 69 deaths, 95 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – 25 new, 138 active, 1,772 total, 1,590 resolved, 39 deaths

Huron-Perth – 10 new, 34 active, 1,456 total, 1,371 resolved, 51 deaths, 25 variants

Grey-Bruce – seven new, 52 active, 878 total, 823 resolved, three deaths (fourth death was resident who acquired and was treated outside of region), 63 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 46 new, 150 active, 3,001 total, 2,799 resolved, 52 deaths (one new), 175 variants

Lambton Public Health is also reporting that they have eight active outbreaks in their region.

Southwestern Public Health is now accepting pre-registration for essential workers that cannot work from home.

This is only for workplaces under Ontario's Prioritization of Phase 2 Populations. Individuals should note this is pre-registration only and are not yet eligible for appointments.

For more information please follow this link.

The province reported 4,227 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday which marks the highest daily total reported since Jan. 8,

Officials noted that 450 cases came from a data backlog.