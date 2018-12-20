Featured
Michigan panel OKs Great Lakes pipeline tunnel
Enbridge company logos are shown on display at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, May 12, 2016. (Jeff McIntosh / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 11:45AM EST
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- A plan to build an oil pipeline tunnel beneath a channel linking Lakes Huron and Michigan has won final approval.
One week after it was established, a Michigan panel approved an agreement between outgoing Republican Gov. Rick Snyder's administration and the Canadian pipeline company Enbridge. It calls for drilling the 4-mile (6.4 kilometre) tunnel through bedrock under the Straits of Mackinac.
The new pipeline segment will replace twin pipes along the lake bed. They are part of Enbridge's Line 5. The pipeline carries oil and natural gas liquids between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario.
The unanimous approval from the three-member Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority accomplishes Snyder's goal of sealing the deal before leaving office this month. His successor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, has criticized the tunnel plan.