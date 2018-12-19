Featured
New Michigan panel to consider Great Lakes pipeline tunnel
In this June 8, 2017 file photo, fresh nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the pipeline near St. Ignace, Mich., as Canadian oil transport company Enbridge prepares to test the east and west sides of the Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac. (Dale G Young/The Detroit News via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, December 19, 2018 11:33AM EST
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- A recently established state panel in Michigan could give final approval to a proposed oil pipeline tunnel beneath a crucial section of the Great Lakes.
The Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority is scheduled to meet for the first time Wednesday in St. Ignace.
The three-member panel is expected to consider recent agreements between Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder's administration and Enbridge Inc. The Canadian company wants to drill a tunnel through bedrock under the straits area connecting Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.
The tunnel would hold a new section of Enbridge's Line 5, which carries oil and natural gas liquids between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario.
It would replace a more than 4-mile-long (6.4-kilometre-long) dual segment of pipe that runs along the lakebed.
Environmental groups oppose the tunnel and want Line 5 shut down.