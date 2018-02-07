

CTV London





With help from a citizen, St. Thomas police arrested two men in connection with a theft at the Elgin County Railway Museum.

Police say a resident contacted police around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday to report seeing two men acting suspicious around the building that houses the museum on Wellington Street.

Officers found two men who matched the description given by the caller in the area of Talbot and John Streets.

They say the men were carrying 125 feet of copper wire with a value of around $300.

The two were arrested and taken into custody without incident.

A 34-year-old St. Thomas man has been charged with one count of possession of stolen property and a 44-year-old man is charged with one count of possession of stolen property and one count of breach of probation.