Multiple Norfolk County fires deemed suspicious

Ontario Provincial Police are holding two separate scenes at vacant rural properties in Norfolk County.

The fires broke out within 90 minutes of each other just northwest of Simcoe.

The first blaze broke out at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at 242 Windham East Quarter Line, where flames were shooting from a vacant home on the property as emergency crews arrived — No one was inside.

“Certain indicators have led us to investigate the fires at both locations as suspicious. However, we're still in the process of gathering information and determining, the cause of both fires”, said OPP Const. Andrew Gamble.

The home, a greenhouse, and multiple other structures on the property are blocked by long fence and gates. At several points there are ‘No Trespassing’ signs posted.

Multple area residents suggested the property changed hands about five years ago, and the fence followed during the pandemic.

One neighbour told CTV News, “polite people” occasionally come and go from the home and outbuildings.

OPP Const. Andrew Gamble stands near a property on Windham East Quarter Line on Nov. 13, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)“The ownership of these buildings and other specific details are part of the ongoing investigation,” said Gamble. “But what I can tell you is that buildings at both locations were uninhabited.”

The second blaze on Windham Road 13 broke out at 1 a.m. It destroyed a large steel-clad barn.

Hours later smoke was still billowing from the site.

A fire investigator is expected to work with police on determining the cause.

No arrests have been made.

“At this time, no suspects have been identified, but we're really asking members of the public who may have observed suspicious activity in the vicinity of both locations to contact Norfolk County OPP attachment immediately.”