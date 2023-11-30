Meeting held to reimagine Thames Park in London

The first step in a plan to reimagine Thames Park was held Wednesday night in old south.

A public meeting attracted about 30 residents. Many of them remain upset the city has decided to decommission Thames Park Pool.

“We’ve heard so far, people are interested in a dog park, off - leash dog park. Expanding the community garden, which already has a long waiting-list. Maybe having an outdoor pavilion for music, adding pickle ball courts. There is actually a long-list of amenities people are interested in," said Coun. Skylar Franke

Participants were asked to provide feedback on a number of options which could be utilized in a two-million dollar revitalization plan.