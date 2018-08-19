

CTV London





OPP say a Toronto man drowned in Georgian Bay Sunday.

The Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the OPP were called around 1 p.m. to a report of a man found in the water with no vital signs at Bluewater Beach in Tiny Township.

They say a 35-year-old man who was visiting the area and was swimming with friends was found under water by his friends.

Police say CPR was performed on the beach and EMS continued CPR while the man was transported to the Georgian Bay General Hospital.

The man was pronounced dead by physicians at the hospital.

His name has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.