Man suffers serious injuries from stabbing, two teens charged
Published Monday, July 26, 2021 12:03PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- A 21-year-old man is in hospital after an early morning stabbing in London's SoHo neighbourhood.
Police were called to the area of Horton and Wellington around 2 a.m. and found a man with serious injuries.
Two female suspects were arrested nearby and a knife was seized.
A 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman have been jointly charged with aggravated assaulted.
They will appear in court Monday.