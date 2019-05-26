Featured
Man struck by lightning in Norfolk County
File
CTV London
Published Sunday, May 26, 2019 12:19PM EDT
There's a warning from police to always take cover outside during storms, after a man was struck by lightning in Norfolk County.
It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday in the village of St. Williams.
A 65-year-old man was working in a field when he was hit.
He was transported to hospital in an ambulance but was eventually air lifted to a Hamilton facility.
OPP are urging residents to always seek shelter during electrical storms.