

CTV London





There's a warning from police to always take cover outside during storms, after a man was struck by lightning in Norfolk County.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday in the village of St. Williams.

A 65-year-old man was working in a field when he was hit.

He was transported to hospital in an ambulance but was eventually air lifted to a Hamilton facility.

OPP are urging residents to always seek shelter during electrical storms.