LONDON, ONT -- A youth is facing charges after a man was knocked out with a bat as he tried to break up a verbal fight between two groups of friends.

According to Owen Sound Police the man was walking in the downtown core early Monday morning when he witnessed the argument and decided to intervene.

Another youth arrived with a baseball bat at which point a fight broke out between the man the youth.

The man was hit with the bat and knocked unconscious.

Police and EMS attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The youth was arrested and charged with Assault with a weapon, Assault cause bodily harm, and Weapon for a dangerous purpose.