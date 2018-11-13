

CTV London





OPP say the man who died in a crash on Monday afternoon on Medway Road was 53-year-old Qinglin Ma of London.

The roadway was closed for hours after the head-on collision involving a cement truck and a four-door sedan.

Police say the sedan crossed into oncoming traffic before colliding with the truck.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Middlesex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.