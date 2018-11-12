

CTV London





OPP are investigating a serious crash on Medway Road just west of Richmond Street.

One person has died as a result of the collision.

Police were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to initial reports, a dump truck and a car were involved.

Medway is closed in both directions from Richmond to Wonderland Road as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Middlsex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.