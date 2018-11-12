Featured
Fatal crash in Arva closes Medway Road
Medway Road was closed after a serious crash north of London, Ont. on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (Gerry Dewan / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Monday, November 12, 2018 1:35PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 12, 2018 1:44PM EST
OPP are investigating a serious crash on Medway Road just west of Richmond Street.
One person has died as a result of the collision.
Police were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.
According to initial reports, a dump truck and a car were involved.
Medway is closed in both directions from Richmond to Wonderland Road as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Middlsex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Serious motor vehicle collision on Medway Rd., 1 kilometre west of Richmond. Initial reports indicated a dump truck was involved and there were possible life-threatening injuries . @OPP_WR are investigating. Medway between Richmond and Wonderland is closed in both directions. pic.twitter.com/hsiLlwB4ca— CTV London (@CTVLondon) November 12, 2018