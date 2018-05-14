Featured
Man killed by train on Maitland Street
London police investigating after a man was killed by train in London Ont. on May 14, 2018 (Jim Knight/CTV)
CTV London
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 1:31PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 14, 2018 3:34PM EDT
London police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a train on Maitland Street, south of York Monday afternoon.
Police say he has was taken to hospital in serious condition but has since died from his injuries.
The area has since reopened to motorists.
The investigation continues.