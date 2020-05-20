LONDON, ONT. -- A 36-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after he was found unconscious in his SUV on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended a call Tuesday just before 6 a.m. in relation to a collision in the 1100 block of Jalna Boulevard in London.

The suspect was located in the bushes in his Acura SUV, which was on fire at the time.

Upon being identified, it was discovered that the man had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Illegal drugs were seized, including suspected crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine and fentanyl.

As a result, the suspect has been charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, being impaired, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The accused is expected to appear in court in London on Friday.