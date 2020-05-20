LONDON, ONT -- A driver fled the scene of crash Tuesday night after they knocked down a hydro pole, which caused brief power outage in the area.

London police say they are investigating the crash and searching for the driver.

It was around 10 p.m. when a car crashed into a hydro pole in the area of Southdale Road and Willow Drive.

The driver fled on foot before emergency crews arrived.

It is unknown if the driver was injured in the crash, however no other injuries have been reported.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.