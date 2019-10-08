

CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff





LONDON, Ont. - A London police officer has been injured with an "edged weapon" during an early morning investigation.

It happened around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Dundas and Lyle in the Old East Village.

The officer was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The officer has been released from hospital and is recovering.

A male suspect was tracked down by the K9 unit and remains in custody. Police say a conductive energy weapon was deployed and the suspect was taken into custody.

“We are very fortunate the officer was not more seriously injured,” Police Chief Steve Williams said in a news release. “This is another example of the dangers our officers face each and every day.”

The suspect is facing seven charges including aggravated assault of a peace officer.