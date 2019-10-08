Featured
Man facing seven charges after officer injured with 'edged weapon'
File
CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 6:11AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 9, 2019 8:05AM EDT
LONDON, Ont. - A London police officer has been injured with an "edged weapon" during an early morning investigation.
It happened around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Dundas and Lyle in the Old East Village.
The officer was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The officer has been released from hospital and is recovering.
A male suspect was tracked down by the K9 unit and remains in custody. Police say a conductive energy weapon was deployed and the suspect was taken into custody.
“We are very fortunate the officer was not more seriously injured,” Police Chief Steve Williams said in a news release. “This is another example of the dangers our officers face each and every day.”
The suspect is facing seven charges including aggravated assault of a peace officer.