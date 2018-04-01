Featured
Man dies following single vehicle crash in Courtland last month
Special Investigations Unit file photo.
CTV London
Published Sunday, April 1, 2018 11:11AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 11, 2018 2:26PM EDT
The province's Special Investigation Unit continues to investigate what is now a fatal crash in Courtland last month.
Shortly after 2 p.m. on March 31, the driver lost control on Main Street and slammed into a tree.
The driver was airlifted to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries. The SIU says the driver was pronounced dead in hospital on April 8.
Oxford OPP tried to pilled over the same vehicle earlier in Tillsonburg that day.
Highway 3 was closed between Byerlay Side Road and King Crescent for the investigation.