Man dead after being found unresponsive at Simcoe, Ont. home: OPP
Published Thursday, September 3, 2020 4:03PM EDT
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A death investigation is underway after a 911 call led officers to an unresponsive man at a Simcoe, Ont. residence who later died.
Provincial police responded to the home on Montclair Crescent shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
A 56-year-old resident was found on the front lawn of the residence. Officers performed CPR, but were unable to resuscitate them.
The resident was pronounced dead in hospital.
A post-mortem examination has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.
The investigation continues.