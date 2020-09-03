MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A death investigation is underway after a 911 call led officers to an unresponsive man at a Simcoe, Ont. residence who later died.

Provincial police responded to the home on Montclair Crescent shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

A 56-year-old resident was found on the front lawn of the residence. Officers performed CPR, but were unable to resuscitate them.

The resident was pronounced dead in hospital.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The investigation continues.