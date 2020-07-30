LONDON, ONT. -- A London man who police say is a member of the Hell’s Angels, is facing more charges in Project HOBART, which involves 18 police agencies who coordinated the seizure on Wednesday of $24 million in assets.

Robert Barletta was arrested Wednesday and charged with money laundering and fraud (related to tax evasion) against the Government of Canada. Police say his tax evasion charges were also amended to reflect a greater taxable benefit.

Officers and the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) executed four search warrants in London, Oakville, Toronto and Pickering and other judicial warrants at eight locations in London, Toronto, Welland and Thornbury resulting in the seizure and/or restraint of $24-million worth of assets including:

three residences and one vacant vacation property;

eight vehicles; including sports cars, a vintage automobile and one Harley Davidson motorcycle;

financial assets of three land/property development companies, including building lots in the Collingwood area; one of which has a $7-million newly-built house on it;

$82,590 CDN and $25,398 USD in cash;

approximately seven kilograms of psilocybin and 0.5 kilogram of marijuana for a total value of $66,986

Last December, police say they broke up a multi-million dollar illegal gaming operation that was tied to a series of attempted murders, arsons, extortion threats, shootings and assaults.

Barletta was also charged at that time.

OPP launched Project Hobart as a result of an escalation of violence across Ontario and Quebec between Aug. 2017 and May 2018.

Their focus was on an illegal gaming organization allegedly controlled by members of the Hell’s Angels outlaw motorcycle gang.

At the time, 28 people were charged with 228 offences and police seized or restrained $12 million worth of worth of residential properties, luxury and vintage automobiles and motorcycles, off-road vehicles, cash, gold and silver bars and jewelry.

Four other people are now facing charges and three others received additional charges on Wednesday.

David English, 38, of London, is facing six charges, including three of bookmaking and Michael Curtis, 37, of Collingwood, is charged with laundering and possession of property obtained by crime.

All eight accused are expected to answer charges in Brampton on Sept. 17.