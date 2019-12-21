LONDON, ONT -- Fire crews were called back to a home on Commissioners Road East for a small fire that had ignited in the rubble of the home with alleged Hell's Angels ties that was recently destroyed by a suspicious fire.

The home at 203 Commissioners Road East was destroyed by a blaze Thursday night just says after it was raided in connection with an illegal gambling investigation that is alleged to have ties to the Hell's Angels.

According to fire officials furniture reignited Friday evening and it was quickly dealt with by firefighters.

Damage from the Thursday night fire is pegged at $1 million.

No injuries have been reported in either of the fires.

In relation to the alleged ties to the Hell’s Angels OPP revealed earlier this week they arrested Robert Barletta, 49, a known Hell's Angels member.