Man carrying six-inch knife along street: St. Thomas police
Published Sunday, July 26, 2020 10:44AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- St. Thomas police have arrested a man they say was holding a large knife as he was walking along First Avenue.
Police responded to a 911 call and say they found a 31-year-old St. Thomas man in possession of a six-inch homemade knife.
The man was on a release order with a condition not to possess weapons.
He was arrested and charged with failure to comply with a release order.
The man was released with a future court date.