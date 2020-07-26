LONDON, ONT. -- St. Thomas police have arrested a man they say was holding a large knife as he was walking along First Avenue.

Police responded to a 911 call and say they found a 31-year-old St. Thomas man in possession of a six-inch homemade knife.

The man was on a release order with a condition not to possess weapons.

He was arrested and charged with failure to comply with a release order.

The man was released with a future court date.