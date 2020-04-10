LONDON, ONT. -- A 38-year-old St. Thomas woman is facing several charges after allegedly robbing a downtown grocery store.

Police say around 4 p.m. Thursday, the suspect was confronted by store staff for allegedly shoplifting.

According to police, that's when the woman pulled out a pocket knife and started threatening staff.

She fled the store but was arrested a short time later at a nearby residence.

She is charged with robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon, four counts of breaching probation and two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

The suspect was held for an court appearance and later remanded into custody.