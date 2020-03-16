LONDON, ONT. -- Police are investigating after thieves broke in to to Trinity Anglican Church in St. Thomas, Ont. last week.

The break and enter at the church on Southwick Street happened sometime overnight on Thursday.

St. Thomas police say thieves pried open the main doors and once inside stole; two televisions, a computer monitor, sounds system and microphone.

Anyone with information on the break-in or the stolen items is asked to contact police at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers. The case number is ST20003934.