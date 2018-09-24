

CTV London





London police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a sexual assault.

Police say early Saturday morning, the suspect Adam Dabrowski, 28, slapped and choked a female victim he met online.

Dabrowski used to live in London but was perhaps thought ot be in the Toronto area.

He is charged with the following:

• Sexual assault;

• Overcome resistance by attempting to choke;

• Uttering threats of death or bodily harm; and

• Fail to comply with recognizance x 2.