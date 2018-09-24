Featured
Man arrested in sexual assault investigation
Adam Dabrowski
CTV London
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 5:11PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 25, 2018 9:16AM EDT
London police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a sexual assault.
Police say early Saturday morning, the suspect Adam Dabrowski, 28, slapped and choked a female victim he met online.
Dabrowski used to live in London but was perhaps thought ot be in the Toronto area.
He is charged with the following:
• Sexual assault;
• Overcome resistance by attempting to choke;
• Uttering threats of death or bodily harm; and
• Fail to comply with recognizance x 2.