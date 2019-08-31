

CTV London





A 33-year-old Huron East man is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident in Perth County Friday.

The collision occurred on Perth Line 86 east of Road 124, north of Dorking around 3:30 p.m.

A westbound sedan crossed the centre line and crashed into an eastbound pickup truck.

The sedan driver took off on foot.

Police conducted a ground search for the driver but were unsuccessful.

A short time later, police located and arrested the suspect in Milverton.

He is charged with: