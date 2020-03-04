LONDON, ONT -- A St. Thomas man has been charged after he allegedly took a swing at another man with a hatchet during a family argument.

According to St. Thomas Police several family members were arguing Monday when the situation escalated.

The 30-year-old suspect allegedly took a swing at another man with a hatchet. The suspect then left the area and was located by police Tuesday afternoon.

He was arrested without incident and charged with one count of Assault with a Weapon.