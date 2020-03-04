Man arrested after family argument turns violent
Published Wednesday, March 4, 2020 10:18AM EST
The St Thomas police station
LONDON, ONT -- A St. Thomas man has been charged after he allegedly took a swing at another man with a hatchet during a family argument.
According to St. Thomas Police several family members were arguing Monday when the situation escalated.
The 30-year-old suspect allegedly took a swing at another man with a hatchet. The suspect then left the area and was located by police Tuesday afternoon.
He was arrested without incident and charged with one count of Assault with a Weapon.