Man allegedly steals second vehicle minutes after release from custody

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The man charged in connection with a stolen vehicle involved in a slew of crashes in Sarnia, Ont. on Sunday, is facing more of the same charges.

The 29-year-old Sarnia man was facing 10 charges after police say he stole a pickup truck Sunday afternoon and caused five crashes while being pursued by police.

The charges included theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation and resisting arrest, among others.

The suspect was released from custody just before 1:15 p.m. Monday following a bail hearing.

Just after 1:20 p.m., police received a report that a vehicle towing a boat trailer had been stolen at a gas bar in the area of Exmouth and Christina streets.

The owner was reportedly putting air in the tires of the boat trailer when someone jumped into the vehicle and drove away -- with the boat in tow.

With the help of a bystander, the vehicle's owner was able to follow the suspect and keep police updated on his whereabouts.

The stolen vehicle went south on Christina before travelling on side streets, at which point the speed and condition of the trailer tire caused the tire to explode.

The vehicle was found by an officer in the London Road and Norman Street area, but had been left in gear and was rolling away so the officer had to stop to put the vehicle in park before pursuing the suspect who was fleeing on foot.

Another officer in the area was able to keep track of the suspect and he was eventually arrested without incident.

The 29-year-old has now been charged, again, this time with:

theft of a motor vehicle

dangerous operation

failing to comply with a release order

theft over $5,000

He was again held by police and will re-attend bail court Tuesday.