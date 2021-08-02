Advertisement
Man allegedly hit neighbour with car after urination dispute: London police
Published Monday, August 2, 2021 3:24PM EDT
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- One person was hospitalized after being allegedly hit by a car on purpose following a dispute between neighbours.
Officers were called to an east London address Friday after receiving reports of a man being struck.
Police say a homeowner urinated on his neighbour's front lawn, prompting the other man to get into his vehicle and intentionally drive into him.
The victim was thrown a number of metres and received a gash to the back of his head.
A 38-year-old man has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.