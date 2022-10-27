LPS say suspect arrested while wearing Mayor's Chain of Office

London police have arrested a man in the downtown core after being seen wearing the stolen Mayor’s Chain of Office.

Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, police say a man was seen leaving City Hall after concealing the historical ‘Chain of Office’ under his clothing.

Police were notified and given a description of the man who was also identified through video surveillance.

Around 11:15 p.m., police arrested the suspect in the downtown core while wearing the chain.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with one count of theft over $5,000.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in London court on Dec. 6.