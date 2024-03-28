Lots of sunshine Thursday
A cool start to Thursday but things will warm up by the afternoon.
“Lots of sunshine to kick off your Thursday,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “It’ll be chilly first thing in the morning with a bit of a wind chill, [feeling like] close to about minus eight, but we will recover quite nicely.”
Conditions will warm up to about plus 3 degrees by noon, reaching a high of 8 degrees by 4 p.m.
“Friday, mainly sunny and [a high of] seven. Saturday, slight chance for showers, a low-pressure system moving by to the south of the Great Lakes,” said Atchison. “Although forecast models are indicating it’s not a big deal, so I’m not expecting it to wash out your Saturday.”
However, Atchison recommends planning any outdoor Easter weekend activities, such as eggs hunts, for Sunday. There will be a mix of sun and cloud and it’ll be the warmest day of the weekend with the high expected to reach 9 degrees.
Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the morning. High 8. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning.
Thursday night: Clearing in the evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light in the evening. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.
Friday: Sunny. High 7.
Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 8.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 9.
Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 7.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 5.
