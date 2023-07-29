Londoner wins 'RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars' season eight

A Londoner is celebrating after winning the biggest accolade in drag, and she is using her platform to celebrate the stories of the LGBTQ2S+ community.

Jimbo, who was born and raised in London, Ont., was crowned winner of season eight of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars on July 21, 2023.

The famous reality TV competition searches for the world’s next drag queen superstar. Known as the Olympics’ of drag, contestants are given a set of different challenges each week, and the winner receives fame, a worldwide platform, and a prize of USD$200,000.

For Jimbo, winning RuPaul’s Drag Race offers a platform to tell and celebrate the stories of the LGBTQ2S+ community.

“Growing up as a queer person in London, no, I don’t really think I really felt there was a very big community at the time,” Jimbo said. “It’s important for queer communities everywhere to see people having their queer stories celebrated.”

Although London’s LGBTQ2S+ community and celebration of Pride have grown since Jimbo left decades ago, in recent years there has been backlash towards the community, with protestors showing up at drag queen story time events across the region.

A promotional image for Jimbo and season eight of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. (Source: @jimbodragclown/Twitter)Some protestors have expressed concern that the events are perverse and too sexual for children — but for Jimbo, this belief is a misconception.

“They’re trying to help kids read, which is a fundamental way to grow and learn. So really, it’s just about children seeing adults living and expressing, and maybe inspiring them, to make their own personal risks and choices to live their own authentic lives,” Jimbo said.

The ongoing vitriol has left members of the LGBTQ2S+ community feeling unsafe.

“We just need to keep being out and happy, and proud, and fighting for our space to be healthy,” Jimbo explained. “That’s really what it comes down to. It’s just people wanting to live healthy, happy, fulfilled lives, and at the end of the day, that should be for everybody.”

Jimbo said if drag queens have the space to live their authentic lives, the more it opens the opportunity for queer people — such as herself — to succeed and do what they love.

"I love the way I’m able to connect with fans around the world and make people laugh and bring joy and share my love of performance art and characters in drag,” Jimbo said.