LONDON, ONT. -- London police say a woman wanted in connection with a suspicious fire on Simcoe Street was arrested early Friday.

Emergency personnel were called to a blaze in a unit on the eighth floor of an apartment building at 241 Simcoe St. about 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The building was evacuated as firefighters battled the fire, which caused about $50,000 in damage.

Nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire was deemed to be suspicious, and members of the London Police Service Street Crime Unit, with assistance of the Office of the Fire Marshal, were called in to investigate.

On Thursday, Jessyca Rowe, 35, of London, was charged with arson with disregard for human life and possession of property obtained by crime.

She was arrested on Friday and is scheduled to appear in court later in the day.