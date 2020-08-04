LONDON, ONT. -- No one was hurt after a fire broke out Tuesday morning in a Soho highrise apartment building, but the fire has been deemed suspicious.

Emergency crews were called to 241 Simcoe St. shortly after 10 a.m.

The blaze was contained to just one unit on the eighth floor and was quickly put out.

Investigators are still trying to determine a cause, but say the fire is suspicious and the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in.

Smoke alarms alerted tenants to immediately evacuate the building.