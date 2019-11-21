

LONDON, Ont - A 17-year-old London youth almost needed a double-lung transplant following what experts say is the first documented vaping injury in Canada.

The case was first reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit in September.

In a study from Lawson Health Research Institute and University Health Network doctors suspect that the teen’s injuries were consistent with “popcorn lung.” The injuries were so severe that the teen had to be placed on life-support for a time.

Popcorn Lung is a condition seen in microwave popcorn factory workers exposed to the chemical diacetyl. It causes the small airways in the lungs to become inflamed and damaged.

The teen’s case differs from other vaping-related injuries according to the study.

“This case of life-threatening bronchiolitis was challenging. The damage appeared similar to that seen in factory workers exposed to diacetyl,” explains lead author Dr. Karen Bosma, Associate Scientist at Lawson.

According to the study the teen spent a total of 47 days in the hospital and suffered chronic damage to his airways.

He is still recovering from his stay in the intensive care unit.

Emerging reports indicate that e-cigarettes are causing a variety of lung illnesses and injuries.

According to a 2017 report, e-cigarettes are the most commonly used nicotine products by Canadian youth with an estimated 272,000 reporting use within the last 30 days.