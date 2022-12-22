London schools to close, city initiates extreme temperature protocol ahead of storm

FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed US$250M bond, house arrest

Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried walked out of a Manhattan courthouse Thursday with his parents after they agreed to sign a US$250 million bond and keep him at their California home while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform.

  • Nightmare continues for 1616 Ouellette resident

    Brent Rivet has been living at the ICheck Inn Motel on Howard Avenue for the last couple of weeks. Displaced since 1616 Ouellette Avenue was evacuated in late November, Rivet tried moving back in on Monday, but noticed something was wrong when all of his possessions were missing.

    Residents living inside 1616 Ouellette Avenue have gone without heat through the first half of Autumn, hoping it can get working before winter pictured in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

  • Homeless advocate wants city to do more as winter storm approaches

    With a winter storm in Windsor-Essex beginning Thursday night, the administrator for Street Help is calling on the City of Windsor to open a temporary warming centre. The temperature is expected to drastically drop overnight and stay well below freezing into next week, with periods of snow turning into flurries expected this weekend.

