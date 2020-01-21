LONDON, ONT. -- English Catholic teachers in both secondary and elementary schools across the London District Catholic School Board hit the picket lines Tuesday.

They joined counterparts across the province as Catholic teachers hold a one-day strike.

The job action comes as the province and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association failed to reach a tentative labour agreement by a Jan. 21 deadline set by the union.

On Commissioners Road West, NDP MPP for London West, Peggy Sattler joined about 30 teachers on the picket line near St. George Catholic School to show her support.

High schools and elementary schools in several public boards were also closed with one-day strikes being held by three of the four major teachers' unions.

Teachers say class sizes and mandatory e-learning courses are among the sticking points, while Education Minister Stephen Lecce says compensation is the main issue.

- With files from The Canadian Press