MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Ont. -- A four-year-old girl has died as a result of injuries she sustained in a crash Monday night near Melbourne.

The crash between a tractor trailer and two other vehicles happened around 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of Glendon Drive and Melbourne Road, a few minutes southwest of London.

Mariia Bundur, four years old, of Appin, Ont. was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died soon afterward.

Two other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The intersection was closed overnight while police investigated the circumstances of the crash.

Anyone with information that can assist police with this collision investigation is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.

School board issues letter

The Thames Valley District School Board says Bundur was a kindergarten student at Ekcoe Central Public School in Glencoe, Ont.

The letter to parents reads in part, "Our thoughts are with her family, her classmates and members of the school community who will remember Mariia as a happy, social and bubbly child who loved her family and friends."

Students are being informed of the death and members of the board's Traumatic Events Response Team will be at the school Tuesday and Wednesday to assist.