LONDON, Ont. -- South Bruce OPP say a 17-year-old girl has died in connection with a two-vehicle collision on Nov. 12.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Highway 9 between Bruce County Road 3 and Bruce County Road 12, southwest of Walkerton.

Investigators say an eastbound car lost traction and was skidding on the highway when it was struck by a westbound SUV before ending up in the ditch.

Two people were extricated from the car and taken to local hospital before being transferred to London with life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, 17-year-old Denise Turqueza of Kincardine, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced deceased.

The driver, 47-year-old Dennis Turqueza, also of Kincardine, remains in hospital being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was assessed in hospital for minor injuries.

A GoFundMe campaign for the Turqueza family says Dennis and Denise were father and daughter recently immigrated from the Philippines.

The fundraiser, shared by Walkerton's Sacred Heart High School, also says Denise's organs were donated.

So far, more than $17,000 has been raised to help the family.