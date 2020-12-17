MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A man and woman are facing charges after London police say they seized more than $97,000 worth of drugs.

Officers searched a residence on Singleton Avenue Wednesday morning seizing a variety of drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia.

The items seized included:

159 grams of fentanyl, valued at $47,700

148 grams of cocaine, valued at $14,800

125 grams of crack cocaine, valued at $12,500

35 grams of crystal methamphetamine, valued at $3500

variety of pills (Hydromorphone, Oxycodone, Morphine, Dilaudid, Lorazepam), valued at $19,240

two digital scales

one round of .22 calibre ammunition

currency bill counter

$1,270 in cash

As a result, a 39-year-old London man and a 24-year-old Brampton woman have been jointly charged with 11 counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The London man is also charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.

Both were expected to appear in court Thursday.