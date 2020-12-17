Advertisement
London police seize nearly $100K in drugs and cash
Published Thursday, December 17, 2020 11:25AM EST
Drugs, cash and other items seized during a search in London, Ont. are seen in this image released Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Source: London Police Service)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A man and woman are facing charges after London police say they seized more than $97,000 worth of drugs.
Officers searched a residence on Singleton Avenue Wednesday morning seizing a variety of drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia.
The items seized included:
- 159 grams of fentanyl, valued at $47,700
- 148 grams of cocaine, valued at $14,800
- 125 grams of crack cocaine, valued at $12,500
- 35 grams of crystal methamphetamine, valued at $3500
- variety of pills (Hydromorphone, Oxycodone, Morphine, Dilaudid, Lorazepam), valued at $19,240
- two digital scales
- one round of .22 calibre ammunition
- currency bill counter
- $1,270 in cash
As a result, a 39-year-old London man and a 24-year-old Brampton woman have been jointly charged with 11 counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The London man is also charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.
Both were expected to appear in court Thursday.