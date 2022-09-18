London police seek information in fatal hit and run investigation

A cyclist has passed away in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision, London police are investigating.

Police say the cyclist was found around 4 a.m. with injuries “as a result of an apparent motor vehicle collision.” He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Traffic Management Unit has been assigned to the investigation. Hamilton Road between Inkerman Street and Dreaney Avenue was closed for several hours as the scene was processed.

All roads have since reopened.

UPDATE # 2 – LONDON, ON (September 18, 2022) – The individual transported by Paramedic Services early this morning was pronounced deceased in hospital. The investigation is ongoing, and officers are seeking the public's assistance. Read more here: https://t.co/NP99rwQWaq #ldnont pic.twitter.com/nImTVQ6RvO — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) September 18, 2022

Police say investigation found the suspect vehicle may be a dark-coloured sedan with significant damage to the front end, hood and windshield.

Investigators are asking anyone who was on Hamilton Road between 4:30 – 4:45 a.m., or anyone who has dash-cam video that could help, to contact the London Police Service.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.