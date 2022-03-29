London police release more information in hopes of solving woman's murder

Suspects in the murder of Lynda Marques in London, Ont. on Sept. 10, 2021. (Supplied) Suspects in the murder of Lynda Marques in London, Ont. on Sept. 10, 2021. (Supplied)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver