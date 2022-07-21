London police issue public safety warning after man arrested for indecent exposure

A London man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to two girls at a northwest London shopping complex earlier this month.

According to a press release issued Thursday by the London Police Service, a London man was recently arrested in relation to two indecent act investigations that transpired earlier this month.

As a result, London police are issuing a public safety warning.

Police said that on July 4 at approximately 1:15 p.m., a young girl was with her family inside a shopping centre located in the area of Fanshawe Park Road West and Hyde Park Road when a man exposed himself to her.

After the suspect left the store, the girl alerted her family of the incident, and then contacted police.

On July 12 at approximately 4 p.m., another young girl was with family members inside the same Hyde Park-area shopping centre when a man exposed himself to her. The victim alerted a family member, who then contacted police.

Police said that on July 13, a suspect was identified and arrested by London police.

According to police, the accused and the victims were not known to each other.

As a result of the investigations, 68-year-old John Lindsay Bayer of London was charged with two counts of indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age.

Police believe there may be additional victims, and have released the identity and photo of the accused.

The accused remains in custody. He appeared in a London courtroom on July 15 in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information, or who may have been a victim of a similar incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670.