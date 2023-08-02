London police investigating downtown assault, robbery
A search for a suspect is underway after a man was assaulted and robbed in downtown London late last month.
According to the London Police Service (LPS), at approximately 6:45 a.m. on July 27 a citizen contacted police after locating a man suffering from injuries in the area of Queens Avenue and Maitland Street.
Upon arrival, police discovered a man with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital, and has since been released.
The case was assigned to the LPS Street Crime Unit, and upon reviewing surveillance footage from the area discovered that at approximately 1:30 a.m. on July 27, the victim had been assaulted in the area of Dundas and Maitland streets before his personal belongings were stolen.
London police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the suspect, and ask anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the assault, or who has video surveillance, to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
The investigation is ongoing.
