London Police introduce new furry member
Published Thursday, January 7, 2021 6:36PM EST
Sgt. Wintjes standing with new member PSD Carl (@k9_london / Twitter)
LONDON ONT -- Meet London Police Service new member PSD Carl!
PSD Carl was recently featured on the London Police K9's Twitter page along with PSD Koda, who is now duel purpose, making him a very, very good boy!
Training involves 16 weeks of tracking, open/building/evidence search, protecting handlers, agility, and of course, obedience.
Some police dogs are trained specifically for finding firearms, drugs, and or/explosives.
Welcome to the team PSD Carl and congratulations to Koda.