MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A London Police Service Canine Unit sniffed out a suspect in a vehicle theft, even though he may have been hiding in the smelliest place possible.

According to police, a woman reported her 2014 Dodge van had been stolen from a residence on Adelaide Street South early Monday morning.

The van was found around 1 p.m the same day in the 900 block of Leathorne Avenue and officers reportedly saw a man in the driver's seat.

As police approached, the suspect ran down an alley, but he was tracked by PSD Koda, despite trying to hide inside a large garbage dumpster.

The 20-year-old London man was arrested and has been charged with one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He was being held in custody pending a court appearance on Tuesday.