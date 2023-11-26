LONDON
London

    • London police dog nabs break-in suspect

    London police dog Ryker helped to catch a break-in suspect in London, Ont. (Source: London Police K9 Unit/X) London police dog Ryker helped to catch a break-in suspect in London, Ont. (Source: London Police K9 Unit/X)

    A London police dog helped track down a suspect who was hiding in the bushes after allegedly trying to break into a home.

    The London Police Service Canine Unit posted on social media Saturday that a homeowner saw a suspect trying to get into their house on a ring camera.

    When officers arrived on scene the suspect ran away.

    Police dog Ryker was called in and got to tracking.

    Police say he found the suspect trying to hide in a backyard bush.  

