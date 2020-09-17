MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared London police in connection with the death of a man who fell from a balcony in early May.

Officers responded to a highrise apartment building at 85 Walnut St. on the night of May 5 for a 27-year-old man in distress.

Caleb Tubila Njoko's mother had reportedly called police to check on her son's well-being, saying he was "acting crazy," damaging her apartment, and needed to see a mental health professional.

He was found barricaded inside an apartment on the 15th floor of the building, with furniture including mattresses and other items stacked against the door.

The SIU says officers couldn't get into the unit, but spoke to Njoko by phone. According the SIU report, he told officers "he was going to the balcony to chill."

Shortly afterward, police learned that he was sitting alone on the apartment balcony's railing, before he began scaling down the building by climbing to each balcony directly below.

After climbing down a couple of balconies, the SIU says the man lost his grip and fell to the ground.

He was rushed to hospital, but died four days later on May 8.

The SIU has determined there is no basis for criminal charges in the case and closed the file.